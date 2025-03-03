- Home
UAE President Receives FNC Delegation, Officials, And Guests To Mark The Holy Month Of Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 09:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI,3rd March, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation from the Federal National Council (FNC) at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi to mark the holy month of Ramadan.
During the meeting, His Highness exchanged Ramadan greetings with FNC members in the presence of His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, along with officials and citizens. They prayed for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity and for blessings upon its people during this sacred month.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.
H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several Sheikhs, officials, citizens and guests.
