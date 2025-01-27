UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati, His Highness extended a warm welcome to the Georgian Prime Minister, wishing Georgia and its people continued progress and prosperity.

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Georgia, focusing on key areas such as investment, trade, economy, agriculture, renewable energy, environment, and sustainability. These sectors, among others, form part of the two nations’ joint development priorities.

They also exchanged views on several regional and global issues of mutual interest, particularly those related to promoting peace, security, stability, and development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to cultivating strong partnerships with other nations, including in areas that foster mutual development.

His Highness highlighted the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, which came into effect last year, describing it as a major milestone in their economic collaboration and emphasising the UAE’s commitment to realising its objectives to advance shared development.

The Georgian Prime Minister thanked His Highness for the warm welcome and highlighted Georgia’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the UAE, aiming to advance shared interests and support sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

Both sides expressed confidence that UAE-Georgian relations would continue to grow stronger in the coming period, building on the numerous opportunities that align with their aim for sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the board of Directors of Eagle Hills Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Georgia; several ministers, top officials and the accompanying delegation of the Georgian Prime Minister that includes a number of ministers and senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Prime Minister of Georgia witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on investment to establish development projects in Georgia.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eagle Hills Abu Dhabi, and on the Georgian side by His Excellency Levan Davitashvili, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, and His Excellency Tornike Rijvadze, Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, in the presence of several officials from both countries.