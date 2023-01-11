UAE President receives Higher Organising Committee of Zayed Charity Marathon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received the Higher Organising Committee of the annual Zayed Charity Marathon, headed by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

During the meeting held at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praised the efforts of committee and the role of partners in ensuring the success of the Zayed Charity Marathon across all its editions and promoting its vision of supporting humanitarian and charity organisations and enabling them to serve the community, in line with country's efforts in this regard, which build on the approach of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in promoting charity and giving.

The delegation expressed their thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his support of the event, which contributes to its continuous success.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs, officials and UAE nationals.