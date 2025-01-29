UAE President Receives Hungarian Prime Minister
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, who is on an official visit to the UAE.
During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Hungarian Prime Minister discussed the growth of bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, investment, and development sectors, as well as technology, infrastructure and renewable energy. Their discussions focused on fostering sustainable development in both countries and meeting the aspirations of their peoples for continued progress and prosperity.
His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, and renewable energy, among others that contribute to the development of both nations. He highlighted the important role played by the UAE-Hungary Joint Economic Committee and the Political Consultations Committee in enhancing these relations and reiterated the UAE’s commitment to working together to expand cooperation across various sectors.
The Hungarian Prime Minister thanked His Highness for the warm welcome and reaffirmed Hungary’s strong commitment to strengthening ties with the UAE, highlighting the shared goal of fostering economic growth and prosperity in both countries.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Viktor Orbán also witnessed the announcement of memoranda of understanding and agreements in various fields, including education, investment, and renewable energy development, aimed at broadening the scope of cooperation.
The MoUs were exchanged by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
The meeting was attended by The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills; and Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary.
The meeting was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Hungarian Prime Minister which included several ministers and senior officials.
