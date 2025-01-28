UAE President receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, who is on a visit to the UAE.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the Indian Minister of External Affairs conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his best wishes for continued prosperity for the UAE.

In return, His Highness extended his regards to His Excellency Prime Minister Modi, wishing India and its people further growth and progress.

The discussions explored various aspects of the bilateral relationship within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the UAE and India, as well as opportunities to enhance these ties.

They also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.

H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; a number of ministers, top officials, and guests.