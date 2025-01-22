UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Her Excellency Dr. Shina Ansari, Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Department of Environment, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Rawdah in Al Ain, His Highness the President welcomed Her Excellency Dr Ansari, who conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness extended his greetings to His Excellency President Pezeshkian, wishing Iran and its people continued growth and prosperity.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation to serve mutual interests, particularly in economic, trade, and developmental fields, as well as other areas that promote sustainable development and economic growth in both nations.

The meeting explored opportunities for collaboration between environmental organisations in the UAE and the Department of Environment in Iran, aiming to achieve shared objectives in preserving the environment and ensuring its sustainability for future generations.

The discussion also covered a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.