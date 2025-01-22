UAE President Receives Iranian Vice President During Working Visit To UAE
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Her Excellency Dr. Shina Ansari, Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Department of Environment, who is on a working visit to the UAE.
The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Rawdah in Al Ain, His Highness the President welcomed Her Excellency Dr Ansari, who conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.
His Highness extended his greetings to His Excellency President Pezeshkian, wishing Iran and its people continued growth and prosperity.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation to serve mutual interests, particularly in economic, trade, and developmental fields, as well as other areas that promote sustainable development and economic growth in both nations.
The meeting explored opportunities for collaboration between environmental organisations in the UAE and the Department of Environment in Iran, aiming to achieve shared objectives in preserving the environment and ensuring its sustainability for future generations.
The discussion also covered a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications1 minute ago
-
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE2 minutes ago
-
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 20242 minutes ago
-
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee17 minutes ago
-
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector32 minutes ago
-
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'32 minutes ago
-
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme46 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair47 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sustainable Development47 minutes ago
-
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability2 hours ago
-
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza2 hours ago
-
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local companies in Africa, Southe ..2 hours ago