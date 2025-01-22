Open Menu

UAE President Receives Iranian Vice President During Working Visit To UAE

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Her Excellency Dr. Shina Ansari, Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Department of Environment, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Rawdah in Al Ain, His Highness the President welcomed Her Excellency Dr Ansari, who conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness extended his greetings to His Excellency President Pezeshkian, wishing Iran and its people continued growth and prosperity.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation to serve mutual interests, particularly in economic, trade, and developmental fields, as well as other areas that promote sustainable development and economic growth in both nations.

The meeting explored opportunities for collaboration between environmental organisations in the UAE and the Department of Environment in Iran, aiming to achieve shared objectives in preserving the environment and ensuring its sustainability for future generations.

The discussion also covered a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran UAE Visit Progress Court

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transpor ..

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

1 minute ago
 UAE President receives Iranian Vice President duri ..

UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE

2 minutes ago
 CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end ..

CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024

2 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Go ..

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee

17 minutes ago
 DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insura ..

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himm ..

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

32 minutes ago
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Res ..

Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

46 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo I ..

Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair

47 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation ..

UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..

47 minutes ago
 Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

2 hours ago
 Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to ..

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion o ..

Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East