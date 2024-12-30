UAE President receives Italian Defence Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence of the Italian Republic.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Italian Defence Minister discussed cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to develop ties in various areas, particularly in defence and military affairs.

The meeting also addressed numerous issues of common interest, most notably developments in the middle East and efforts to enhance regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs.