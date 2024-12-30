UAE President Receives Italian Defence Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence of the Italian Republic.
During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Italian Defence Minister discussed cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to develop ties in various areas, particularly in defence and military affairs.
The meeting also addressed numerous issues of common interest, most notably developments in the middle East and efforts to enhance regional security and stability.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs.
Recent Stories
MDCAT retake exam conducted at 27 centers
Revenue Court held in Abbottabad to address citizens' issues
Main draw matches of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships on Tuesday
More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evening
SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-economic transformations
Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes
The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews steps for price control, reso ..
DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitable industry
KP Advisor for action against illegal parking
Govt trying to ensure provision of facilities to people on their doorsteps: Shak ..
Meeting reviews progress on Bajaur Industrial Estate
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President receives Italian Defence Minister5 minutes ago
-
Indian railways to become net zero by 203035 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Health and Prevention wins Excellence in Health Tech Innovation35 minutes ago
-
UN Secretary-General calls for 2025 to mark new beginning50 minutes ago
-
UAE media sector shapes future through key milestones in 202450 minutes ago
-
Arab astronomical observations contribute to guiding NASA spacecraft1 hour ago
-
Emirates Astronomical Society spots 16 major lunar events in 20251 hour ago
-
Global population reaches 8.156 billion in 20242 hours ago
-
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains2 hours ago
-
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary cooperation2 hours ago
-
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations3 hours ago
-
2024 warmest year on record: WMO4 hours ago