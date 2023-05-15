(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, inviting His Highness to participate in the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Arab Summit, which will take place in Jeddah next Friday.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received the message on behalf of His Highness during a meeting in Abu Dhabi with Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakhil, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE.

The meeting discussed opportunities for further strengthening bilateral relations to support the development and progress of both countries and their people.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, also attended the meeting.