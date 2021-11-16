UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives Letter From President Of The Gambia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a letter from President Adama Barrow of the Republic of The Gambia, regarding bilateral relations.

The letter was delivered to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, by Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of The Gambia, during a meeting at the Expo 2020 Dubai headquarters.

Both parties reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further develop joint cooperation across various sectors.

The meeting also dealt with issues of common interest and developments in the regional and international arenas.

The UAE Foreign Minister and his Gambian Counterpart discussed the UAE's organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Expo's role in promoting collective international action and stimulating global economic growth.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Tangara, highlighting the UAE’s interest in strengthening and developing relations between the two friendly countries in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

