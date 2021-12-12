UAE President receives letter from President of Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a letter from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, regarding bilateral relations and ways to further develop them.

In his message, President Aliyev wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity, expressing his eagerness to develop partnerships and advance cooperation between the two countries in various domains.

The UAE and Azerbaijan enjoy friendly relations and close cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment and tourism.