UAE President Receives Letter From President Of Poland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

UAE President receives letter from President of Poland

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written letter from, Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, discussing enhancing bilateral relations and opportunities to serve their mutual interests.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, received the letter at his office during his meeting with Jakub Sławek, Ambassador of Poland to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of the UAE-Poland relations and ways to elevate them across all domains.

