UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ organising committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the organising committee of the March of the Union, which took place at the Presidential Court in Al Wathba on the occasion of the UAE 51st National Day.

The committee was led by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

During the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Bahr Palace, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the committee members, exchanged friendly conversations with them, and thanked them for their efforts to ensure the success of the annual march.

The delegation expressed its pride in contributing to one of the key national events held during a precious occasion, which highlighted the values of cohesion, belonging and patriotism of the Emirati society.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and President of the Ajman Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and several Sheikhs, officials and citizens.