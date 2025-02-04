UAE President Receives Message From President Of Argentine
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,4th February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written message from President Javier Milei of the Argentine Republic, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The message was delivered to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his meeting today in Abu Dhabi with Gerardo Werthein, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentine.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to invest in available opportunities to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including economic, trade, and investment.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of Gerardo Werthein, affirming the UAE's sincere desire to build on its distinguished relations with the Argentine Republic and to strengthen pathways for bilateral cooperation in a manner that achieves mutual interests for both countries and brings prosperity to their peoples.
The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic.
