UAE President receives message from President of Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received a written message from President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on ways of consolidating bilateral relations.

The message was received by H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, as he received Beibut Atamkulov, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, at Qasr Al Watan today.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour and Atamkulov discussed an array of issues of common interest and prospects of fostering co-opertion across various fronts.

The meeting was attended by Rashid Saeed Al Amri, Under-Secretary for Government Coordination Department, and Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan.