UAE President Receives Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Delegation

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The delegation extended their congratulations to His Highness on this blessed occasion, praying for his continued health and happiness. They also wished the UAE further progress, prosperity, and advancement under his leadership.

Attendees of the gathering included H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

