UAE President Receives Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 09:15 PM

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.

His Highness the President congratulated him on recently graduating from the Royal Military academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, as well as receiving the Sword of Honour for international students and first place in academic and applied military studies, thereby becoming the first Emirati graduate to be granted both honours.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President expressed his pride in H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and all Emiratis who represent the country and its youth through their diligence and perseverance, noting that his achievements affirm the ability of Emirati youth to excel academically and professionally. Furthermore, His Highness the President wished him success in serving his country.

In turn, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum conveyed his gratitude to His Highness the President, underscoring that His Highness’ remarks encourage him to strive for continued success.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Special Affairs; along with a number of other sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, UAE citizens, and guests.

