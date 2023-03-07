UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives Olena Zelenska; Directs $4 Million Of Humanitarian Aid To Children In Ukraine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine and Chairwoman of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, who is visiting the UAE to participate in the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi this week.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed greeted Mrs Zelenska at the Qasr Al Bahr majlis and was briefed on the human consequences of the Ukrainian crisis, particularly with regard to children.

The UAE President directed that $4 million be allocated for the care of children affected by the crisis in support of one of the Foundation's projects, known as "Family-Type Orphanages," which will contribute to the construction of 10 buildings that will house approximately 100 children.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's commitment to the people of Ukraine through ongoing humanitarian aid, while stressing the importance of international and regional efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to re-establish security, stability and peace.

Mrs Zelenska thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his support and humanitarian position throughout the crisis, as well as the UAE's provision of aid to Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries.

During her visit, the Ukrainian First Lady will meet with members of the Ukrainian community living in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.

