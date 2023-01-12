UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives Pakistan's Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 08:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, held at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the long-standing historical ties binding the UAE and Pakistan and ways to enhance cooperation and expand its horizons in the best interest of the two friendly countries and peoples in various fields, especially trade, economy and other cooperation areas that coordinate efforts to achieve their sustainable development.

The two sides reviewed several regional and global issues of mutual concern and exchanged views regarding them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister and emphasised the UAE's support for everything that achieves development and stability in Pakistan, in light of the historical ties and friendship between the two countries.

Pakistan's Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the friendly relations between his country and the UAE.

He also extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE President for the continuous support provided by the UAE to Pakistan in development domains.

In this context, he also appreciated the urgent initiatives implemented by the UAE to boost Pakistan's efforts to assist those affected by the floods and torrential rains.

Meanwhile, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Sharif witnessed the announcement of three Memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

The first was in training cooperation between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA) and the Foreign Service Academy, another for cooperation in combatting human trafficking, and the third was for news cooperation between the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and its Pakistani counterpart.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also hosted a banquet in honour of the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Among those who attended the meeting and the Luncheon, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, and other officials.

In attendance from the Pakistani side were Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan; Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Finance Minister; Minister of Defence of Pakistan, Khawaja Muhammad Asif; Minister of Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafeeq, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb; Federal Minister for board of Investment, Chaudhry Salik Hussain; Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment, Syed Naveed Qamar; Federal Minister of Communications; Maulana Asad Mehmood; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, and Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

Pakistani Prime Minister was earlier received by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and several officials upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi.

