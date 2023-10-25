UAE President receives participants of ISA Ministerial Meeting, Interpol Strategic Dialogue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed participants of the Fifth Ministerial Meeting of the International Security Alliance, as well as attendees of the seventh session of Interpol’s Strategic Dialogue, both of which are being hosted by the UAE Ministry of Interior.



His Highness extended a warm welcome to the guests during a meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, which was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.



His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes for the success of the meetings, hoping they would yield productive results that enhance international coordination and joint efforts to protect the safety and security of societies around the world.

His Highness emphasised the collective responsibility of nations in bolstering security, calling for ongoing coordination, cooperation, and dialogue to find effective solutions to address security challenges and ensure global peace, security, and stability.



His Highness affirmed that hosting these meetings aligns with the UAE’s steadfast approach to fully support the efforts of the international community towards achieving secure and stable societies.



The delegation expressed their appreciation for the UAE’s hosting of these important international gatherings, and underscored their nations’ commitment to advancing their collective goals for the greater good of communities around the globe.



The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs, senior officials, and police and security personnel from across the country.

The delegation was comprised of interior ministers from the member countries of the International Security Alliance, along with officials from various regional and international organisations and agencies participating in the Strategic Dialogue focused on developing a proactive and multifaceted policing infrastructure to address global challenges.

The participants also included Dr Mohammed bin Ali Koman, Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers; Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, Interpol's President; and Jürgen Stock, Interpol's Secretary General.