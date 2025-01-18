UAE President receives phone call from Ahmed Al-Sharaa and reaffirms UAE’s support for Syrian people’s aspirations for security, stability

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a phone call from the leader of the New Syrian Administration, Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

During the call, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen relations between both countries in areas of shared interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE's steadfast position in support of Syria's independence and sovereignty over its territory. He also affirmed the UAE's solidarity with the Syrian people and its support for all efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, stability, and a dignified life.