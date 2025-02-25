UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia. During the call, they discussed the strategic relations between the two countries, especially in development-focused fields, as well as opportunities to further enhance ties as part of their comprehensive economic partnership, which contributes to achieving their shared interests.

His Highness and the Indonesian President reviewed cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy, investment, trade, and other priority areas.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.