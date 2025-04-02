Open Menu

UAE President Receives Phone Call From Iranian President To Exchange Eid Al-Fitr Greetings

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2025 | 06:30 PM

UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which they exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness and His Excellency prayed for the occasion to bring health and happiness to all, and continued prosperity and blessings to both countries and their peoples.

Both sides also extended their warmest wishes to Muslim communities and the wider world for lasting peace and prosperity.

His Highness thanked His Excellency the Iranian President for his kind greetings and for his best wishes conveyed to the UAE and its people.

The call also touched on the cooperative relations between the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and ways to further strengthen collaboration in support of both nations’ aspirations for progress and development.

Related Topics

World Iran UAE Progress Muslim All From Best

Recent Stories

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

21 minutes ago
 EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation c ..

EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..

21 minutes ago
 National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operati ..

National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025

36 minutes ago
 MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation ..

MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..

1 hour ago
 PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of i ..

PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards

1 hour ago
 Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing ..

Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..

2 hours ago
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

2 hours ago
 Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Du ..

Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre

2 hours ago
 ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

3 hours ago
 Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in Marc ..

Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March

3 hours ago
 Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 tri ..

Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue ..

AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East