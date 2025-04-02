UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr greetings

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which they exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
His Highness and His Excellency prayed for the occasion to bring health and happiness to all, and continued prosperity and blessings to both countries and their peoples.
Both sides also extended their warmest wishes to Muslim communities and the wider world for lasting peace and prosperity.
His Highness thanked His Excellency the Iranian President for his kind greetings and for his best wishes conveyed to the UAE and its people.
The call also touched on the cooperative relations between the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and ways to further strengthen collaboration in support of both nations’ aspirations for progress and development.
