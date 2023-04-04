Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives Phone Call From Israel's Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 09:00 PM

UAE President receives phone call from Israel&#039;s Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in a manner that serves common interests.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s ongoing commitment to bilateral relations with Israel, describing its cooperation as a strategic approach to peace and development, which is an aspiration for the entire region. His Highness also confirmed the UAE’s willingness to augment efforts to further develop this promising relationship.

His Highness indicated that the Abraham Accords provides an effective framework to further foster bilateral cooperation, and emphasised the UAE’s continued effort to collaborate across multiple fields and sectors.

His Highness pointed to the countries' Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which entered into effect 1st April 2023, as well as the joint efforts on climate action, and working towards delivering a successful COP28 in the UAE later this year, as practical examples of what this growing relationship is achieving on a daily basis.

His Highness also reaffirmed that the UAE will work with Israel, fellow Arab nations, and international partners to avoid regional escalation and advance a path to peace and stability. His Highness reconfirmed that the UAE will support all positive action towards achieving these important goals.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel UAE April All From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

RTA, DMCC collaborate to support digital firms eng ..

RTA, DMCC collaborate to support digital firms engaged in private and commercial ..

8 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment signs M ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment signs MoU with Essa Al Ghurair Invest ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-Presiden ..

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz terms Nawaz Sha ..

21 minutes ago
 School admission campaign started at Lower Dir

School admission campaign started at Lower Dir

21 minutes ago
 World Haemophilia Day to observe in Sukkur on 17 A ..

World Haemophilia Day to observe in Sukkur on 17 April

22 minutes ago
 World Bank President Says Growth Major Concern in ..

World Bank President Says Growth Major Concern in Coming Year, Young People Need ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.