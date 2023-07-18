UAE President receives phone call from PM of Pakistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

His Highness and Sharif discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them to advance their development ambitions.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE’s support in strengthening Pakistan’s economy and furthering the country’s sustainable development.

The Prime Minister praised the UAE’s longstanding approach of extending assistance to Pakistan and its people, and expressed his pride in the historic relations between the two countries.

His Highness the President conveyed his best wishes for the continued stability and prosperity of Pakistan and its people, and that they may achieve their development goals.

He stressed the keenness of the UAE to strengthen bilateral relations and constructive cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

