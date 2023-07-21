UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Tunisian President Kais Saied, who congratulated him on the occasion of the Hijri New Year.

During the call, His Highness and the Tunisian President expressed their warmest wishes on this blessed occasion, praying to God to make it a year of goodness and prosperity for both countries and their people, and for the world to enjoy peace and stability.

His Highness and the Tunisian President discussed the close relations between their countries and ways to enhance and develop them for the mutual benefit of both nations.