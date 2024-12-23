UAE President receives phone call from Prime Minister of Iraq

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq.

During the call, they discussed fraternal relations between the UAE and Iraq and opportunities to develop cooperation in all fields to serve mutual interests and achieve the aspirations of their peoples for growth and prosperity.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest, stressing the importance of peacefully resolving conflicts and crises in the middle East and supporting efforts to achieve stability and prosperity for the region's peoples.

The two sides affirmed the strength of UAE-Iraq relations and their mutual keenness to continue advancing cooperation to benefit their peoples, as well as all peoples in the broader region.