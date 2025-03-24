UAE President Receives Phone Call From Russian President
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th March 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen ties. The conversation took place within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries and as part of efforts to serve their mutual interests. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing these ties across multiple sectors for the benefit of their peoples.
During the call, His Excellency Vladimir Putin expressed his appreciation to His Highness for the successful mediation efforts undertaken by the UAE in recent months to facilitate the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine—the most recent of which took place earlier this March. His Highness, in turn, thanked the Russian government for its cooperation with the UAE in this regard in playing a vital role in the success of the initiative.
He also reiterated the UAE’s commitment to continuing its efforts in this important humanitarian domain and its support for all endeavours aimed at facilitating a peaceful resolution to the crisis while mitigating its humanitarian impact.
The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. In this context, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s consistent approach of supporting peace and stability around the world, as well as promoting peaceful solutions and initiatives to resolve conflicts.
On 19 March, the UAE announced the success of a new prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine that involved the release of 175 prisoners from each side—a total of 350. This latest exchange brings the total number of prisoners exchanged through 13 mediation efforts facilitated by the UAE to 3,233.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative
FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation
Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF
575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers ..
WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote
PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative2 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives phone call from Russian President2 minutes ago
-
India abolishes export duty on onions17 minutes ago
-
FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation47 minutes ago
-
Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF1 hour ago
-
575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers Conference in Sharj ..2 hours ago
-
WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths2 hours ago
-
Seviora Group opens first Middle East office in ADGM2 hours ago
-
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote3 hours ago
-
GME marks first trade on Alternative Crude Ecosystem3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services3 hours ago
-
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent3 hours ago