Open Menu

UAE President Receives Phone Call From Russian President

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM

UAE President receives phone call from Russian President

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th March 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen ties. The conversation took place within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries and as part of efforts to serve their mutual interests. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing these ties across multiple sectors for the benefit of their peoples.

During the call, His Excellency Vladimir Putin expressed his appreciation to His Highness for the successful mediation efforts undertaken by the UAE in recent months to facilitate the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine—the most recent of which took place earlier this March. His Highness, in turn, thanked the Russian government for its cooperation with the UAE in this regard in playing a vital role in the success of the initiative.

He also reiterated the UAE’s commitment to continuing its efforts in this important humanitarian domain and its support for all endeavours aimed at facilitating a peaceful resolution to the crisis while mitigating its humanitarian impact.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. In this context, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s consistent approach of supporting peace and stability around the world, as well as promoting peaceful solutions and initiatives to resolve conflicts.

On 19 March, the UAE announced the success of a new prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine that involved the release of 175 prisoners from each side—a total of 350. This latest exchange brings the total number of prisoners exchanged through 13 mediation efforts facilitated by the UAE to 3,233.

Related Topics

Resolution World Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Vladimir Putin March All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation Universi ..

Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative

2 minutes ago
 FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentar ..

FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation

47 minutes ago
 Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dram ..

Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF

1 hour ago
 575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in ..

575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers ..

2 hours ago
 WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely caus ..

WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths

2 hours ago
 CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

3 hours ago
PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial ..

PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood bank ..

Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services

3 hours ago
 Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country' ..

Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..

3 hours ago
 EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to ..

EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent

3 hours ago
 Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified c ..

Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Work ..

UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East