UAE President receives phone call from Uzbek President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying for blessings, prosperity, and stability for their nations, the Islamic world, and the entire globe.

The discussion also covered ways to strengthen cooperation and expand bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence, among other sectors that serve mutual interests and benefit both nations.

Additionally, the two leaders reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on developments in these areas.