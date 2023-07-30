Open Menu

UAE President Receives Phone Calls Offering Condolences On Passing Of Saeed Bin Zayed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 01:15 AM

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received two phone calls from Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, who offered condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness and the entire Al Nahyan family.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to Their Excellencies for their sincere sentiments towards the nation, its leadership and people, which reflect the strong bonds that unite their countries and the UAE.

