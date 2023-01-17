UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives PM Of Ethiopia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 11:15 PM

UAE President receives PM of Ethiopia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 17th January, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received at Qasr Al Shati Palace, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, who is visiting the country to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

During the meeting, H.H.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Ethiopian premier discussed ways of advancing bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.
They witnessed the exchange of an agreement between Masdar and the Ethiopian government to develop solar power projects with a total capacity of 500 megawatts as a first phase, with the aim of developing up to 2000 megawatts of similar projects within the Eastern African nation.

The agreement was exchanged by Dr. Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance in Ethiopia.

