UAE President Receives President Of Azerbaijan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 09:30 PM

UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who is paying a working visit to the UAE that will extend for several days, during which he will participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

During the meeting, held at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed President Aliyev and discussed with him friendship ties and ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan, especially in economy, renewable energy and other spheres that fit with the economic diversification plans and open more opportunities for cooperation and constructive joint action.

The two sides reviewed several issues and topics of mutual interest and exchanged views in this regard.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Aliyev discussed COP28 which the UAE will host, as it represents an opportunity for all countries to present their programmes and aspirations for the transition to a green economy.

This is in addition to the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which is being held under the slogan, "United on Climate Action Toward COP28", to support and accelerate sustainability efforts and climate action.

In attendance were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohammed Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan, in addition the delegation accompanying the President of Azerbaijan.

