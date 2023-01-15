UAE President receives President of Korea

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, who is on multi-day visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, was welcomed with an official reception ceremony, during which His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied him. The ceremony included a performance of the Korean national anthem, followed by 21-artillery rounds fired, and guards of honour lining up to salute the distinguished guest.

Prior to the arrival of the Korean President's convoy to the palace square, the Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team flew over the palace sky, forming the Korean flag.

Welcoming the Korean President were a group of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials, including H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi as the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public education and Advanced Technology; Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council; Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Korea; Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC); Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar; and a number of senior officials.

Meanwhile, the Korean President's entourage included Choo Kyung-ho, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning; Joo Ho-young, Floor Leader of the People Power Party; Lee Jong-ho, Minister of Science and Information and Communications Technology; Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Kwon Young-se, Unification Minister; Li Chang-Yang, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy; Won Hee-ryong, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport; Lee Young, Minister of SMEs and Startups; Han Hwa-jin, Minister of Environment; Kim Sung-han, National Security Advisor; Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE; in addition to a number of senior officials and heads of companies and major economic institutions in Korea.