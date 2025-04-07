UAE President Receives President Of Kurdistan Region Of Iraq
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, who is on a working visit to the UAE.
During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness reviewed with His Excellency relations between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq, with a particular focus on the Kurdistan Region.
They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation to serve the shared interests of both countries and support their peoples’ aspirations for sustainable growth and prosperity.
The two sides also exchanged views on a number of topics of mutual interest.
His Excellency Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier today, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of senior officials.
