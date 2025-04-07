Open Menu

UAE President Receives President Of Kurdistan Region Of Iraq

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 11:00 PM

UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness reviewed with His Excellency relations between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq, with a particular focus on the Kurdistan Region.

They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation to serve the shared interests of both countries and support their peoples’ aspirations for sustainable growth and prosperity.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of topics of mutual interest.

His Excellency Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier today, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

Iraq UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Airport

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, to ..

President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..

3 minutes ago
 E& UAE redefines 5G with 6 GHz, 600 MHz testing

E& UAE redefines 5G with 6 GHz, 600 MHz testing

1 hour ago
 Hamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of AIM Co ..

Hamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of AIM Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy 2025

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy 2025

2 hours ago
 Belarus Chamber of Commerce: UAE among top three i ..

Belarus Chamber of Commerce: UAE among top three investors in Belarusian Economy

2 hours ago
 Egypt, France reject any calls for Palestinian dis ..

Egypt, France reject any calls for Palestinian displacement

2 hours ago
EU offers US 'zero-for-zero' tariffs deal on all i ..

EU offers US 'zero-for-zero' tariffs deal on all industrial goods

2 hours ago
 EU trade ministers assess impact of new US tariffs

EU trade ministers assess impact of new US tariffs

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Project Management Forum issue ..

Dubai International Project Management Forum issues 12 key recommendations on di ..

2 hours ago
 DMB accelerates electrification by scaling up manu ..

DMB accelerates electrification by scaling up manufacturing at Middle East Energ ..

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews developmen ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews developments in implementation of govern ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Counc ..

UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting in Cairo

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East