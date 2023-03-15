UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives President Of North Macedonia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 05:15 PM

UAE President receives President of North Macedonia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Stevo Pendarovski, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

In welcoming President Pendarovski at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his wish to further enhance relations between the UAE and North Macedonia.

The two leaders discussed opportunities for advancing bilateral collaboration aimed at supporting both countries’ sustainable development, including in the areas of trade, investment and the economy.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, affirming their support for all efforts and initiatives that seek to achieve more prosperity and stability in the region and the world.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Pendarovski confirmed their keenness to advance relations between the UAE and North Macedonia and explore all opportunities to benefit the people of both nations.

The meeting saw the announcement of a memorandum of understanding providing visa exemptions to holders of passports issued by the governments of the UAE and North Macedonia.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

The delegation accompanying the North Macedonian President included Fatmir Besimi, Minister of Finance of North Macedonia; Mile Boshnjakovski, Secretary-General of the Office of the President of North Macedonia; Goce Karajanov, Special Foreign Policy Adviser; Blerim Kolalli, Special National Security Adviser; and Abdul Qadir Mimidi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Macedonia Visa All

Recent Stories

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to ar ..

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

17 minutes ago
 Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

1 hour ago
 SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps towa ..

SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable ci ..

2 hours ago
 NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis ..

FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis as experts ready for roadmap ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.