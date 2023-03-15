UAE President receives President of North Macedonia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Stevo Pendarovski, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

In welcoming President Pendarovski at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his wish to further enhance relations between the UAE and North Macedonia.

The two leaders discussed opportunities for advancing bilateral collaboration aimed at supporting both countries’ sustainable development, including in the areas of trade, investment and the economy.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, affirming their support for all efforts and initiatives that seek to achieve more prosperity and stability in the region and the world.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Pendarovski confirmed their keenness to advance relations between the UAE and North Macedonia and explore all opportunities to benefit the people of both nations.

The meeting saw the announcement of a memorandum of understanding providing visa exemptions to holders of passports issued by the governments of the UAE and North Macedonia.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

The delegation accompanying the North Macedonian President included Fatmir Besimi, Minister of Finance of North Macedonia; Mile Boshnjakovski, Secretary-General of the Office of the President of North Macedonia; Goce Karajanov, Special Foreign Policy Adviser; Blerim Kolalli, Special National Security Adviser; and Abdul Qadir Mimidi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE.