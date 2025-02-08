UAE President Receives President Of South Sudan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan, who is on a working visit to the UAE.
At the beginning of their meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed His Excellency President Salva Kiir and discussed with him cooperation between the UAE and South Sudan, as well as opportunities to expand ties, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure. These key sectors are essential for driving sustainable economic growth and prosperity, benefiting both nations and their peoples.
The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and a number of senior officials.
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
