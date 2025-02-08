Open Menu

UAE President Receives President Of South Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM

UAE President receives President of South Sudan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

At the beginning of their meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed His Excellency President Salva Kiir and discussed with him cooperation between the UAE and South Sudan, as well as opportunities to expand ties, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure. These key sectors are essential for driving sustainable economic growth and prosperity, benefiting both nations and their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Sudan February Court

Recent Stories

Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon announces new government

21 minutes ago
 Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

1 hour ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

1 hour ago
 Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

2 hours ago
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 Feb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February

3 hours ago
 Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition ..

Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC

3 hours ago
 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu D ..

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass sh ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..

4 hours ago
 PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East