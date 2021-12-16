ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written message from the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema.

The letter was delivered to Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, by Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo, during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries in various fields. They also reviewed a number of dossiers and files as well as ways to boost cooperation in all fields, especially in the economic and investment domains, particularly agriculture and clean energy.

Sheikh Shakhbout emphasised that ties between the UAE and Zambia are in continuous progress, pointing out that there are many opportunities and possibilities to develop them for the benefit of both countries.

In turn, Kakubo hailed the strong relations between the two countries and constructive cooperation at all spheres and emphasised that there are several capabilities and opportunities to support and enhance them in various areas of joint interest.