(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2023) ABU DHABI, 2nd August, 2023 (WAM) – Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, received a letter of invitation for His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, from Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to visit Iran.

The invitation was delivered during Almarar's meeting today, Wednesday, with Reza Amiri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UAE, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.