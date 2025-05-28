UAE President Receives Presidential Camel Racing Team
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Presidential Camel Racing Team at Qasr Al-Bahr in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed on the team’s key achievements during the 2024–2025 season and its successes in various festivals and competitions held across the UAE and other GCC countries. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation.
His Highness praised the team’s outstanding achievements and commended their efforts, which contributed significantly to their strong performance throughout the season.
He also affirmed that the UAE’s support for camel racing stems from its deep-rooted connection to the nation's heritage and cultural identity, and noted that the sport is an integral part of the country's traditions and a means of preserving and passing on its heritage to future generations.
Recent Stories
Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum
Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today
TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..
60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair
Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversified, sustainable economic mode ..
'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unveiled at Arab Media Summit
UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advisory Committee meeting
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mexico's Revillagigedo Islands
'Utilities for Net Zero Alliance' accelerates global shift to renewable energy
Arab Media Summit session urges content creators to prioritise impact over numbe ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan on National Day
SCA launches region’s first 'Finfluencer' licence to regulate digital financia ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum3 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team3 minutes ago
-
60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair18 minutes ago
-
Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversified, sustainable economic model18 minutes ago
-
'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unveiled at Arab Media Summit33 minutes ago
-
UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advisory Committee meeting33 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mexico's Revillagigedo Islands48 minutes ago
-
'Utilities for Net Zero Alliance' accelerates global shift to renewable energy48 minutes ago
-
Arab Media Summit session urges content creators to prioritise impact over numbers1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan on National Day1 hour ago
-
SCA launches region’s first 'Finfluencer' licence to regulate digital financial content1 hour ago
-
Captains of regional media highlight scope for industry’s growth amid technological churn1 hour ago