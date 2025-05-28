UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Presidential Camel Racing Team at Qasr Al-Bahr in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed on the team’s key achievements during the 2024–2025 season and its successes in various festivals and competitions held across the UAE and other GCC countries. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation.

His Highness praised the team’s outstanding achievements and commended their efforts, which contributed significantly to their strong performance throughout the season.

He also affirmed that the UAE’s support for camel racing stems from its deep-rooted connection to the nation's heritage and cultural identity, and noted that the sport is an integral part of the country's traditions and a means of preserving and passing on its heritage to future generations.