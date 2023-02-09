UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives Prime Minister Of Iraq

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 03:00 PM

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received on Thursday Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the brotherly Republic of Iraq, who is on an official visit to the country.

The Iraqi Prime Minister received a guard of honour welcome upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed attended the official ceremony to welcome the Prime Minister, which included a performance of the national anthem of Iraq, followed by 21-artillery rounds fired, and guard of honour to salute the distinguished guest.

At the reception were H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi as Secretary-General of Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State along with a number of officials.

The Prime Minister of Iraq is accompanied by a Dr. Muhammad Ali Tamim, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning; Ziyad Ali Fadel, Minister of Electricity; Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi, Minister of Transport; Bankin Abdullah Rikani, Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works; and Mudaffar Mustafa Al-Jubouri, Ambassador of Iraq, along with a number of Iraqi officials.

The Iraqi Prime Minister had arrived in the country earlier today, where he was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of officials.

