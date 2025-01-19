UAE President Receives Prime Minister Of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2025 | 03:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Excellency Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and His Excellency discussed various aspects of the relationship between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq, with a particular focus on the Kurdistan Region.
They explored ways to enhance cooperation across different sectors to benefit the peoples of both nations and support their shared aspirations for development and prosperity.
The two sides also exchanged views on several issues and topics of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.
