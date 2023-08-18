Open Menu

UAE President Receives Prime Minister Of Kurdistan Regional Government Of Iraq

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 01:00 AM

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq.

During the meeting at Qasr Al-Shati in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq in general and the Kurdistan Region in particular, and ways to develop them further.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court.

