UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to His Highness the UAE President, as well as their wishes for the UAE to experience continued progress and prosperity.

In turn, His Highness the UAE President conveyed his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince, expressing his wishes for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve further progress and prosperity under its leadership.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and ways to advance cooperation in all fields to support their common interests and achieve the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity.

The meeting also addressed developments in the middle East, regional and international issues of shared interest, and the importance of enhancing efforts to maintain regional security, peace, and stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.