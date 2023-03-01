UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today, at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, who was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Their Highnesses engaged in friendly fraternal talks during the meeting which also addressed a variety of subjects and issues of interest to the UAE and citizens' affairs.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and UAE citizens.