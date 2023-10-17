Open Menu

UAE President Receives Ruler Of Fujairah And Crown Princes Of Fujairah And Ajman

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 11:30 PM

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown Princes of Fujairah and Ajman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, along with H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

During their meeting, Their Highnesses exchanged cordial greetings and engaged in fraternal discussions.

His Highness the President discussed with H.H. the Ruler of Fujairah a number of topics related to the nation and its citizens, as well as ways to bolster development and prosperity in the country. They prayed for Allah Almighty to continue bestowing growth and prosperity upon the UAE across all sectors.

Present at Qasr Al Bahr were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.

H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, guests
and citizens.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Ajman Abu Dhabi All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC Ministerial ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC Ministerial Council’s Extraordinary Ses ..

19 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Kazakh PM

Mansour bin Zayed meets Kazakh PM

1 hour ago
 NPB working on introducing citizen’s centric pol ..

NPB working on introducing citizen’s centric police reforms: Ehsan

2 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to reduce transport fares: Prov ..

Govt taking steps to reduce transport fares: Provincial Transport Minister Ibra ..

2 hours ago
 PIMS continues receiving dengue patients

PIMS continues receiving dengue patients

2 hours ago
 Candlelight vigil held for martyrs of Karsaaz inci ..

Candlelight vigil held for martyrs of Karsaaz incident

2 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Puti ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Putin discuss ways to enhance bila ..

2 hours ago
 PCB lodges another complaint with ICC over no visa ..

PCB lodges another complaint with ICC over no visas to fans

2 hours ago
 GB CM seeks closer ties with Azerbaijan

GB CM seeks closer ties with Azerbaijan

2 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi asses ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assesses revised transport fares at ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan voices disappointment over UNSC's failure ..

Pakistan voices disappointment over UNSC's failure to adopt Russia's draft for G ..

2 hours ago
 Irrigation minister directs retrieval of vehicles, ..

Irrigation minister directs retrieval of vehicles, removal of encroachment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East