UAE President Receives Ruler Of Fujairah, Crown Prince
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 12:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, who was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
During their meeting at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, the leaders engaged in warm and fraternal conversations and extended their prayers for the holy month of Ramadan to bring goodwill, blessings, and prosperity to the UAE and its people, wishing the nation continued progress and prosperity.
They also discussed several topics of national importance, reaffirming the UAE’s unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of its citizens, which remains at the heart of its current and future developmental plans and objectives.
Attendees of the gathering included His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.
H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, citizens, and guests.
