UAE President Receives Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 10:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. Accompanying him was H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.
During the meeting, Their Highnesses engaged in warm, fraternal discussions and explored a range of topics related to the nation and its citizens. They also discussed continued efforts to advance the UAE’s comprehensive development vision and fulfil the aspirations of its people, praying to Almighty God to bless the UAE with sustained progress and prosperity.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah2 minutes ago
-
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher32 minutes ago
-
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher2 hours ago
-
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes2 hours ago
-
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments3 hours ago
-
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library3 hours ago
-
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors3 hours ago
-
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials4 hours ago
-
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Health 20254 hours ago
-
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism4 hours ago
-
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 20254 hours ago