UAE President receives Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Their Highnesses the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, and Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and the Deputy Rulers, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Their Highnesses exchanged greetings with the UAE President on this blessed occasion and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless and bring joy to the UAE and its people.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received at Al Mushrif Palace His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

He also received H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.

H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; as well as a number of sheikhs and UAE senior officials.

The UAE President then received several UAE ministers, high-ranking military and police officers, dignitaries and well-wishers who came to greet him.

The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office; and a number of sheikhs, ministers and officials.