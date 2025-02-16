Open Menu

UAE President Receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM

UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,16th February, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

His Excellency Manturov conveyed to His Highness the greetings of Russian President His Excellency Vladimir Putin, along with his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress. In turn, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his greetings to His Excellency President Putin, expressing his hopes for further development and prosperity for Russia and its people.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency Manturov discussed growing UAE-Russia ties and ways to advance shared interests, benefiting both nations and their peoples.

The discussions took place within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The meeting also covered a number of issues of mutual interest, with both sides exchanging views on various topics.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office: Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, and a number of officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Vladimir Putin February Best Court

Recent Stories

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

15 minutes ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

30 minutes ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

45 minutes ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

45 minutes ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

2 hours ago
Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

3 hours ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

4 hours ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

4 hours ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East