UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,16th February, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

His Excellency Manturov conveyed to His Highness the greetings of Russian President His Excellency Vladimir Putin, along with his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress. In turn, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his greetings to His Excellency President Putin, expressing his hopes for further development and prosperity for Russia and its people.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency Manturov discussed growing UAE-Russia ties and ways to advance shared interests, benefiting both nations and their peoples.

The discussions took place within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The meeting also covered a number of issues of mutual interest, with both sides exchanging views on various topics.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office: Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, and a number of officials.