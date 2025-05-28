Open Menu

UAE President Receives Shabab Al Ahli Team Following Title-winning Season

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM

UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Shabab Al Ahli football team at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, in recognition of their exceptional season during which they secured the UAE President's Cup, the ADNOC Pro League title, as well as the UAE Super Cup and UAE-Qatar Super Cup.

His Highness congratulated the players, head coach, and both the administrative and technical staff, along with the club’s supporters, on a season crowned with multiple achievements.

He also thanked all the teams that took part in the competitions, praising their strong sporting and competitive spirit, which continue to raise the level of football in the UAE and strengthen its reputation on the local, regional, and international stage.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing the sports sector as part of its broader vision to attain leading positions in various regional and international sporting arenas.

The players, along with the club’s administrative and technical teams, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his continued support for the sports sector as a whole, and football in particular.

Related Topics

Football Sports UAE Abu Dhabi All Coach

Recent Stories

DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximat ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince o ..

UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day

18 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces inju ..

Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.

27 minutes ago
 Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Ara ..

Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum

32 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zea ..

Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today

38 minutes ago
TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan wit ..

TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..

40 minutes ago
 60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethra ..

60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair

47 minutes ago
 Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversif ..

Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversified, sustainable economic mode ..

47 minutes ago
 'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unv ..

'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unveiled at Arab Media Summit

1 hour ago
 UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advis ..

UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advisory Committee meeting

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mexico's Revi ..

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mexico's Revillagigedo Islands

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East