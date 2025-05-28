UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Shabab Al Ahli football team at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, in recognition of their exceptional season during which they secured the UAE President's Cup, the ADNOC Pro League title, as well as the UAE Super Cup and UAE-Qatar Super Cup.

His Highness congratulated the players, head coach, and both the administrative and technical staff, along with the club’s supporters, on a season crowned with multiple achievements.

He also thanked all the teams that took part in the competitions, praising their strong sporting and competitive spirit, which continue to raise the level of football in the UAE and strengthen its reputation on the local, regional, and international stage.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing the sports sector as part of its broader vision to attain leading positions in various regional and international sporting arenas.

The players, along with the club’s administrative and technical teams, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his continued support for the sports sector as a whole, and football in particular.