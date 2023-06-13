UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives Sinan Al-Awsi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 10:30 PM

UAE President receives Sinan Al-Awsi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today at Qasr Al-Bahr the Iraqi engineer, Sinan Al-Awsi, who is currently residing in the UAE.

Recognizing Al-Awsi's exemplary community initiative of planting and nurturing trees on one of Abu Dhabi's streets, His Highness applauded his efforts and expressed appreciation for such benevolent initiatives.

His Highness reiterated that all residents of the UAE are valued partners in the nation's development process.

Sinan Al-Awsi expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunity to meet His Highness the President and appreciated the recognition of personal and community initiatives that promote the preservation and sustainability of resources.

